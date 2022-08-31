Who Got The Work

Brian Esler of Miller Nash LLP has entered an appearance for Principal Warranty LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, over the use of the 'Principal' mark in connection with banking and financial services, was filed Aug. 4 in Washington Western District Court by Wilson Elser on behalf of Principal Financial Group, a global insurance and asset management group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik, is 2:22-cv-01096, Principal Financial Services Inc v. Principal Warranty LLC.

Insurance

August 31, 2022, 7:50 AM