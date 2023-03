New Suit - ERISA

Princeton University filed an interpleader complaint against the estate of Jerome F. Andrzejewski on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, over disputed retirement benefits, was brought by Morgan Lewis & Bockius. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 3:23-cv-01501, Princeton University Retirement Plan v. Estate of Jerome F. Andrzejewski et al.

Health & Life Insurance

March 17, 2023, 5:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Princeton University Retirement Plan

Plaintiffs

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

defendants

Denis Adnrzejewski

Estate Of Jerome F. Andrzejewski

Robert Moses

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations