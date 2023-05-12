New Suit - Product Liability

Amazon.com and Sunpengcheng Bohanclub were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court. The case, concerning a desk fan, was brought by Carney Badley Spellman on behalf of Princeton Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance as subrogee of Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-05438, Princeton Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance Company a/s/o Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel et al v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

May 12, 2023, 8:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel

Princeton Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance Company a/s/o Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel

Carney Badley Spellman Ps

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

Sunpengcheng / Bohanclub

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects