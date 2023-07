Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Monday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over alleged fraudulent transfers, was filed by the Law Offices of Kevin J. Murphy on behalf of Princeton Court Apartments LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-11735, Princeton Court Apartments, LLC v. J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

July 31, 2023, 3:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Princeton Court Apartments, LLC

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Kevin J. Murphy

defendants

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, National Association

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct