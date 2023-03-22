Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against YRC Worldwide, a transportation and global logistics company, to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Offices at Deep Fork Creek on behalf of a former delivery driver for YRC who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to race-based employment discrimination. The case is 5:23-cv-00259, Prince v. YRC Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 22, 2023, 8:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Lavon Prince

Plaintiffs

Chadwick & Taylor

defendants

YRC Inc

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination