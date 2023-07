Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Spirit Airlines to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by a pro se passenger who missed a flight in Baltimore, accuses the defendant of allowing non-Black passengers who arrived around the same time as the plaintiff to board the flight while denying him access. The case is 1:23-cv-01967, Prince v. Spirit Airlines Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 21, 2023, 6:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Edduard Prince

defendants

Spirit Airlines, Inc.

Edward Christie

H. McIntyre Gardner

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination