Eric G. Korphage, David D. Gilliss and Robert H. Kline of White and Williams and Brent R. Gary of Reed Smith have entered appearances for Lexon Insurance Company in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 6 in Maryland District Court by Katz Law on behalf of Prince George's County for the use and benefit of JLN Construction Services, seeks over $275,000 for labor and materials furnished in connection with the construction of a 4,000 linear foot haul road. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman, is 8:22-cv-02574, Prince George's County et al v. Blythewood Partners, LLC et al.
Construction & Engineering
November 21, 2022, 6:24 AM