Who Got The Work

Eric G. Korphage, David D. Gilliss and Robert H. Kline of White and Williams and Brent R. Gary of Reed Smith have entered appearances for Lexon Insurance Company in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 6 in Maryland District Court by Katz Law on behalf of Prince George's County for the use and benefit of JLN Construction Services, seeks over $275,000 for labor and materials furnished in connection with the construction of a 4,000 linear foot haul road. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman, is 8:22-cv-02574, Prince George's County et al v. Blythewood Partners, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

November 21, 2022, 6:24 AM