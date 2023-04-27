Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sessions, Israel & Shartle removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday against MasTec, a construction company developing utility infrastructure, and Austin Westbrook. The suit was filed by Kelly, Hart & Hallman and Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing on behalf of Primoris T&D Services, a contractor for the electric and communications industries. The complaint accuses Westbrook, the former senior vice president of Primoris, of violating the non-compete, non-solicitation and confidentiality covenants in his non-competition agreement with the plaintiff by working for its competitor MasTec. The case is 4:23-cv-00416, Primoris T&D Services, L.L.C. v. MasTec.

Construction & Engineering

April 27, 2023, 12:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Primoris T&D Services, L.L.C.

Plaintiffs

Ahmad Zavitsanos & Mensing PLLC

Kelly Hart & Hallman

defendants

MasTec, Inc.

Austin Westbrook

defendant counsels

Sessions, Israel & Shartle, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract