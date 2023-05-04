New Suit - Securities

Primexx Energy, former majority shareholder Blackstone and other defendants were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Susman Godfrey on behalf of minority shareholders Primexx Energy Opportunity Fund LP and Primexx Energy Opportunity Fund II LP, accuses the defendants of selling the company to Callon Petroleum at a below-market value, nearly wiping out the plaintiffs' $200 million equity interest. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00985, Primexx Energy Opportunity Fund LP et al. v. Primexx Energy Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 04, 2023, 7:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Primexx Energy Opportunity Fund II LP

Primexx Energy Opportunity Fund LP

Plaintiffs

Susman Godfrey

defendants

Angelo Acconcia

Bcp VII/Bep Holdings Manager LLC

Blackstone Capital Partners VII LP

Blackstone Ema II LLC

Blackstone Energy Management Associates II LLC

Blackstone Energy Partners II LP

Blackstone Holdings III LP

Blackstone Management Associates VII LLC

Bpp Holdco LLC

Bx Primexx Topco LLC

Christopher Doyle

Primexx Energy Corporation

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims