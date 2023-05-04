Primexx Energy, former majority shareholder Blackstone and other defendants were hit with a shareholder lawsuit on Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Susman Godfrey on behalf of minority shareholders Primexx Energy Opportunity Fund LP and Primexx Energy Opportunity Fund II LP, accuses the defendants of selling the company to Callon Petroleum at a below-market value, nearly wiping out the plaintiffs' $200 million equity interest. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00985, Primexx Energy Opportunity Fund LP et al. v. Primexx Energy Corp. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 04, 2023, 7:20 PM