Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Foster Law Firm on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Grace Funeral Service and Danielle Smith to South Carolina District Court. The suit, filed by the Hood Law Firm on behalf of Primerica Life Insurance Company, seeks to rescind the child rider coverage implemented with Smith's term life policy due to false representations being provided on the application. The case is 5:23-cv-00090, Primerica Life Insurance Company v. Smith et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 11, 2023, 5:14 AM