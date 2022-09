New Suit

Primerica filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Maynard, Cooper & Gale, names American Funeral Financial and other claimants over a $500,000 death benefit dispute. The case is 3:22-cv-01463, Primerica Life Insurance Company v. Reyes et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 28, 2022, 8:28 PM