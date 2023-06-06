New Suit - Insurance

Clyde & Co. filed a lawsuit on behalf of Primerica Life Insurance Co. on Tuesday in Arizona District Court seeking a declaration of the interests of various parties to $240,000 in life insurance proceeds. The court action names Carolina Maria Munoz, the estate of an unidentified minor and Amanda Suzette Molai Tafreshi as the legal guardian of another minor. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01016, Primerica Life Insurance Company v. Munoz et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 06, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Primerica Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Clyde & Company Us Llp - Phoenix, Az

defendants

Amanda Suzette Molai Tafreshi

Carolina Maria Munoz

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute