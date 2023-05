New Suit

Primerica Life Insurance filed an interpleader complaint Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The court action, brought by FisherBroyles LLP, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 3:23-cv-02427, Primerica Life Insurance Company v. Moore-Muhammad et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 03, 2023, 1:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Primerica Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Robert P. Lesko

defendants

Daren Moody

Edith Moore-Muhammad

Firdous Funeral Home

Jamyra Hansford

Kimberly Lamar

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute