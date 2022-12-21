New Suit - Trade Secrets

Jackson Lewis and Johnston Clem Gifford filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court accusing First Community Mortgage of engaging in a 'targeted corporate raid' of 100 employees from a competitor. The suit was brought on behalf of PrimeLending, which claims more than $30 million in lost annual revenue due to the defendant's alleged poaching of 100 employees from an entire regional division simultaneously without notice. The suit also claims that the defendants compelled certain former PrimeLending employees to misappropriate customer lists and other proprietary information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01042, PrimeLending v. First Community Mortgage, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

December 21, 2022, 1:06 PM