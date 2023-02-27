New Suit

Prime Property and Casualty filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against PAK Auto Transporters and other defendants on Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Hinshaw & Culbertson, seeks a declaration that Prime has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00132, Prime Property and Casualty Insurance Co. v. PAK Auto Transporters LLC et al.

Insurance

February 27, 2023, 5:45 PM