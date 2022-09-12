New Suit

Hinshaw & Culbertson filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Prime Property and Casualty Insurance. The complaint seeks a declaration that Prime has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants against personal injury claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02118, Prime Property and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Mil Cumbres Trucking LLC et al.

Insurance

September 12, 2022, 5:58 PM