New Suit

Hinshaw & Culbertson filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Prime Property and Casualty Insurance Company. The suit pursues claims against Coexi Trucking LLC, Stephan Jomar Gonzalez and Brandyn Washington. The court action seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Prime in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01668, Prime Property and Casualty Insurance Company v. Coexi Trucking, LLC et al.

Insurance

September 13, 2022, 5:46 PM