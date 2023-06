Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Weekley Schulte Valdes Murman & Tonelli on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Old Republic Insurance and Penske Truck Leasing to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, arising from a dispute over an underlying vehicle lease service agreement, was filed by Green, Matzner & Kellner on behalf of Prime Property & Casualty Insurance. The case is 1:23-cv-22427, Prime Property & Casualty Insurance, Inc. v. Old Republic Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 29, 2023, 1:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Prime Property & Casualty Insurance, Inc.

defendants

Old Republic Insurance Company

Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P.

defendant counsels

Weekley Schulte Valdes Murman & Tonelli

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims