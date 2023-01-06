New Suit

Gaia Aggregates, Pablo Carrazana and other defendants were slapped with a complaint for declaratory judgement Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Hinshaw & Culbertson on behalf of Prime Property and Casualty Insurance Company, seeks to declare that Prime Property does not have a duty to defend or indemnify Gaia or Carrazana in an underlying motor vehicle collision action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-20039, Prime Property & Casualty Insurance, Inc. v. Gaia Aggregates, LLC et al.

January 06, 2023, 6:18 AM