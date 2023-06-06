New Suit

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons filed a complaint for declaratory judgment in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc. on Tuesday. The complaint, which takes aim at Critical LLC, Tavion Ladonte Menard and other defendants, seeks a declaration stating that Prime Property has no duty to indemnify the defendants for damages arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00219, Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc v. Critical LLC et al.

Insurance

June 06, 2023, 5:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Prime Property & Casualty Insurance Inc

Plaintiffs

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

defendants

Allen Wingard

Brandon Scott Greene

Critical LLC

Eric Lloyd Henderson

Mark Idrogo, Jr.

Ruth Baker

Tavion Ladonte Menard

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute