New Suit - Contract

Hicks Davis Wynn filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Prime Pipe LLC. The suit brings claims against Asset Redeployment Solutions LLC for allegedly failing to pay commission due to the plaintiff for facilitating the sale of oilfield line pipe. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00309, Prime Pipe, LLC v. Asset Redeployment Solutions, LLC.

Energy

August 26, 2022, 7:26 PM