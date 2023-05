Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker, Sterchi, Cowden & Rice on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Aaron's Inc., an Atlanta-based company that offers lease-to-own furniture and appliances, to Kansas District Court. The complaint, over a real property lease dispute, was filed by Wallace Saunders on behalf of Prime Investments Inc. The case is 2:23-cv-02222, Prime Investments, Inc. v. Aaron's, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 17, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Prime Investments, Inc.

defendants

Aaron's, LLC

defendant counsels

Baker Sterchi Cowden And Rice L.l.c.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract