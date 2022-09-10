Who Got The Work

Berkshire Hathaway has retained lawyer Michael W. Brewer of Hiltgen & Brewer to fend off an insurance lawsuit seeking a declaration that Berkshire Hathaway has a duty to defend and indemnify the defendant in an underlying personal injury suit. The complaint was filed July 26 in Oklahoma Western District Court by Behenna Goerke Krahl & Meyer on behalf of Prime Insurance Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy D. Degiusti, is 5:22-cv-00626, Prime Insurance Co. v. Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 10, 2022, 11:40 AM