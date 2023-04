Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Robinson & Cole on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Cigna to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Baker & Hostetler on behalf of Prime Healthcare Services, which seeks to be reimbursed $5 million for providing out-of-network emergency medical services. The case is 2:23-cv-01313, Prime Healthcare Services-Lower Bucks, LLC et al v. Cigna Health And Life Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

April 05, 2023, 7:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Prime Healthcare Services-Lower Bucks, LLC

Prime Healthcare Services-Roxborough, LLC

Prime Healthcare Services-Suburban Hospital, LLC

defendants

Cigna Health And Life Insurance Company

Cigna Healthcare Of Pennsylvania Inc.

Does 1 Through 10

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations