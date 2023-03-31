Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Robinson & Cole on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against Cigna to Rhode Island District Court. The suit, filed by Blish & Cavanagh and Jones Day on behalf of Landmark Medical Center, pursues claims that Cigna refused without justification to compensate the plaintiff for millions of dollars of emergency medical services, including life-saving care, provided to thousands of patients who were members of Cigna health plans. The case is 1:23-cv-00131, Prime Healthcare Services- Landmark, LLC v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company.

March 31, 2023, 10:05 AM

Prime Healthcare Services- Landmark, LLC

Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute