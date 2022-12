Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hahn Loeser & Parks on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Aetna, a health care insurance company, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Jones Day on behalf of Prime Healthcare Services, seeks to recover expenses for medically necessary services performed by an out-of-network provider. The case is 2:22-cv-12915, Prime Healthcare Services - Garden City, LLC v. Aetna Life Insurance Company.