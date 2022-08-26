New Suit - Contract

Prima Exploration filed a lawsuit against PetroShale (USA) Inc., the Bureau of Indian Affairs and other defendants on Friday in North Dakota District Court. The suit, filed by Crowley Fleck, accuses the defendants of unlawfully segregating and terminating the plaintiff's interests in oil and mineral leases covering 320 acres of land within the Fort Berthold Reservation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00143, Prima Exploration Inc. v. LaCounte et al.

Government

August 26, 2022, 6:06 PM