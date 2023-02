Removed To Federal Court

Jackson Lewis removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the Williams Island Property Owner's Association Friday to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was brought by attorney Sina Negahbani on behalf of four plaintiffs who worked at the defendant's restaurants who claim age bias. The case is 1:23-cv-20732, Prieto et al v. Williams Island Property Owner's Association, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 24, 2023, 3:46 PM