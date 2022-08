Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London and other insurers to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Gauthier Murphy & Houghtaling on behalf of Pride Management. The case is 2:22-cv-02816, Pride Management Inc. v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds (Consortium #9226) et al.

Insurance

August 23, 2022, 4:59 PM