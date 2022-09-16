New Suit - Employment

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and other counsel filed a lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of PRIDE Industries, an advocacy group that works to secure employment for those with disabilities. The suit targets VersAbility Resources and other defendants for alleged improper termination of a subcontract involving work for the U.S. Navy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01062, PRIDE Industries v. VersAbility Resources, Inc. et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 16, 2022, 7:07 PM