PriceSmart Inc., an operator of membership warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, takes aim at Pricesmart Distributors and other similarly named entities for allegedly running a series of businesses that infringe on the PriceSmart brand. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00568, PriceSmart,Inc. v. PriceSmart Distributors,LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
March 30, 2023, 8:36 PM