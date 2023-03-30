New Suit - Trademark

PriceSmart Inc., an operator of membership warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, takes aim at Pricesmart Distributors and other similarly named entities for allegedly running a series of businesses that infringe on the PriceSmart brand. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00568, PriceSmart,Inc. v. PriceSmart Distributors,LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 30, 2023, 8:36 PM

Plaintiffs

PriceSmart,Inc.

Plaintiffs

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

defendants

PriceSmart Inc.

PriceSmart LLC

Ankitkumar Patel

Haresh Patel

Hetaben Patel

Hino Patel

Hiren Patel

Jiya Groups, Inc.

Jiya Inc.

Jiya Krupa, Inc.

Jiya USA Corporation

Kinjalben Rabari

Mitul Patel

My PriceSmart Limited Partnership

My PriceSmart NJ LLC

Natwarlal Patel

Niravkumar Vora

Parita Patel

Price Smart LLC

PriceSmart Distributors,LLC

PriceSmart North Pennsylvania LLC

Priti Patel

Psmct LLC

Psmnj LLC

Psmny Inc.

Psmpa LLC

Vladimir Vaisman

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims