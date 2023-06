Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sheppard Mullin on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against McGee Air Services to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Abramson Labor Group, arises from claims of labor law violations including nonpayment of the federal minimum wage, inaccurate wage statements and denial of rest periods. The case is 3:23-cv-02705, Price v. McGee Air Services, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 31, 2023, 7:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Daruis Price

defendants

McGee Air Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches