Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sanchez & Amador on Friday removed an age-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Home Depot to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Merino Yebri on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03439, Price v. Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 05, 2023, 5:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Diana Price

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc., a Delaware Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination