Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bose McKinney & Evans on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Vigo County School Corp. and other defendants to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney William R. Morris Jr. on behalf of a student claiming that a music teacher slammed his laptop shut on his fingers, causing physical pain and ongoing psychological distress. The case is 2:22-cv-00458, Price v. Haworth et al.

Education

October 17, 2022, 6:23 PM