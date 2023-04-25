New Suit - Personal Injury

Morgan & Morgan filed a personal injury lawsuit on Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court against assisted living facilities American House Lebanon and American House Tennessee. The complaint was filed on behalf of Roger Price, who alleges that his mother has sustained severe injuries from multiple slip-and-fall accidents in the memory-care unit due to negligence. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00404, Price v. EC Opco Lebanon, TN LLC.

Tennessee

April 25, 2023, 1:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Roger Price

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

American House Tennessee LLC

EC Opco Lebanon, TN, LLC

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims