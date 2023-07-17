Who Got The Work

Gregory Butler and Nicholas F. Morisani of Phelps Dunbar have stepped in to defend the City of Natchez, Mississippi, former chief of police Joseph Daughtry Sr. and officer Jeremy Sherry in a pending excessive force lawsuit. The case was filed June 2 in Mississippi Southern District Court by the Sanders Law Firm and attorney Robert L. Johnson III on behalf of Nieger Price. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette III, is 5:23-cv-00051, Price v. City of Natchez, Mississippi et al.

July 17, 2023

