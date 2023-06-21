New Suit - Product Liability

Boston Scientific was hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court over its pelvic sling product for the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence. The court case, filed by Brian Cunha & Associates on behalf of Evelyn Price, pursues claims that the product is prone to harboring infections and migrating from its implant site. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11385, Price v. Boston Scientific Corp.

Health Care

June 21, 2023, 3:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Evelyn Price

Plaintiffs

Brian Cunha & Associates

defendants

Boston Scientific Corp.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims