Who Got The Work

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partner Jocelyn Cuttino has entered an appearance for Amazon Retail LLC, doing business as Amazon Fresh, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed July 29 in Maryland District Court by the Walton Law Group on behalf of a front-end store worker who claims that she was subjected to a hostile work environment and disparate treatment based on race. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Ajmel Ahsen Quereshi, is 8:23-cv-02043, Price v. Amazon Retail LLC.

Technology

September 18, 2023, 9:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly D Price

Plaintiffs

Walton Law Group, Llc.

defendants

Amazon Retail LLC

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination