Who Got The Work

Paul D. Krepps of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin has entered an appearance for Highmark Health and Michael Murray in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, pertaining to an alleged physical assault, was filed June 30 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by the Law Offices of Joel Sansone on behalf of Michael C. Pribanic. Co-defendant Jefferson Regional Medical Center is represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan, is 2:23-cv-01210, Pribanic v. Highmark Health et al.

Health Care

August 14, 2023, 12:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael C. Pribanic

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Joel Sansone

defendants

Allegheny Health Network

Fnu Morris

Highmark Health

Jane Doe

Jefferson Regional Medical Center

John Doe

Michael Murray

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation