Paul D. Krepps of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin has entered an appearance for Highmark Health and Michael Murray in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, pertaining to an alleged physical assault, was filed June 30 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by the Law Offices of Joel Sansone on behalf of Michael C. Pribanic. Co-defendant Jefferson Regional Medical Center is represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan, is 2:23-cv-01210, Pribanic v. Highmark Health et al.
Health Care
August 14, 2023, 12:13 PM