Sullivan & Cromwell have stepped in to defend Volkswagen in a pending antitrust lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 30 in Texas Eastern District Court by McKool Smith on behalf of the Prevent Group, a coalition of international automotive component parts suppliers. The complaint contends that Volkswagen imposes 'abusive conditions' on its suppliers and is engaged in a campaign to exclude Prevent from the market by compelling downstream suppliers to boycott the company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:22-cv-00506, Prevent U.S.A. Corporation v. Volkswagen AG et al.