New Suit - Antitrust

Volkswagen and Volkswagen Group of America were slapped with an antitrust lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The case, brought by McKool Smith, contends that Volkswagen imposes 'abusive conditions' on automotive component parts suppliers, and is engaged in a campaign to exclude plaintiff Prevent U.S.A. Corp. completely from the market by compelling smaller suppliers to boycott the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00506, Prevent U.S.A. Corporation v. Volkswagen AG et al.