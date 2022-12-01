New Suit - Consumer Class Action

U.S. Bancorp and CGAP Inc. d/b/a MortgageDepot were hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in West Virginia Northern District Court in connection with mortgage payment processing services. The suit, brought by Bailey & Glasser, accuses the defendants of charging homeowners excessive 'pay-to-pay' fees in violation of West Virginia law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00293, Prettyman v. CGAP Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 01, 2022, 7:22 PM