New Suit - Foreclosure

Fifth Third Bank and Federal National Mortgage Association were hit with a foreclosure lawsuit Friday in New York Western District Court. The court action was filed by Dann Law and the Goodwin Law Firm on behalf of Terri Pretino. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-06345, Pretino v. Fifth Third Bank, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 23, 2023, 12:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Terri Pretino

Plaintiffs

The Dann Law Firm

defendants

Fifth Third Bank, N.A.

Federal National Mortgage Association

nature of claim: 890/