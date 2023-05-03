Dickinson Wright member David S. Becker has entered an appearance for ContiTech USA Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 23 in New York Southern District Court by Baker McKenzie on behalf of automotive care products supplier Prestone Products Corp. The suit, which also targets ContiTech Power Transmission Group GmbH and Fram Group Operations LLC, alleges that the defendants failed to pay royalties for the licensed use of the ‘Prestone’ mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:23-cv-01542, Prestone Products Corporation v. ContiTech Power Transmission Group GmbH et al.
Automotive
May 03, 2023, 9:32 AM