New Suit - Trademark

Baker McKenzie filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of automotive care products supplier Prestone Products Corporation. The complaint pursues claims against ContiTech Power Transmission Group GmbH, ContiTech USA Inc. and Fram Group Operations LLC for allegedly failing to pay royalties for the licensed use of the 'Prestone' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01542, Prestone Products Corporation v. ContiTech Power Transmission Group GmbH et al.

Automotive

February 24, 2023, 6:37 AM