Aetna, a health care insurance company, George Allen Wastewater Management were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Saturday in Connecticut District Court. The court action, which seeks reimbursement for medical services performed by an out-of-network provider, was filed by Lawall & Mitchell on behalf of Prestige Institute for Plastic Surgery PC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00940, Prestige Institute For Plastic Surgery, PC v. Aetna, Inc. et al.

July 17, 2023, 4:01 AM

Prestige Institute For Plastic Surgery, PC

Lawall & Mitchell, LLC

Aetna, Inc.

George Allen Wastewater Management

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract