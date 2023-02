Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Edward Budnick Jr. and Melissa Nash to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorneys Mitchell Chubb and Lora Wilson on behalf of Julijana Prest. The case is 1:23-cv-00023, Prest v. Budnick et al.

Florida

February 02, 2023, 12:02 PM