Chemical distributor and logistics company Pressure Vessel Service filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Sergey Mojeluk d/b/a PVS Express on Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Clark Hill, challenges the defendant' use of the 'PVS' mark for competing transportation services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10968, Pressure Vessel Service Inc. v. Mojeluk.

April 25, 2023, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Pressure Vessel Service, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Clark Hill

defendants

Sergey Mojeluk d/b/a Pvs Express

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims