Bradley T. Adler and Emily Walker of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have entered appearances for BKNS Hospitality and Horizon Hospitality Management in a pending collective employment action. The case was filed May 13 in Georgia Northern District Court by Moeller Barbaree LLP on behalf of individuals who contend that they were not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown, is 1:24-cv-02093, Pressley v. Horizon Hospitality Management, Inc. et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
July 01, 2024, 12:50 PM