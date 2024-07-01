Who Got The Work

Bradley T. Adler and Emily Walker of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have entered appearances for BKNS Hospitality and Horizon Hospitality Management in a pending collective employment action. The case was filed May 13 in Georgia Northern District Court by Moeller Barbaree LLP on behalf of individuals who contend that they were not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown, is 1:24-cv-02093, Pressley v. Horizon Hospitality Management, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 01, 2024, 12:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Jo Ann Presley

Jo Ann Pressley

Plaintiffs

Moeller Barbaree LLP

Defendants

Bkns Hospitality, LLC

Horizon Hospitality Management, Inc.

Nimish Patel

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

Nature of Claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations