News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Superior Court rejected claims that Blank Rome and a hospital it represented defamed a man when the hospital issued a press release about a lawsuit it filed against him. The court held in a precedential ruling June 7 that the contents of the hospital's press release were covered by the same judicial privilege that shields litigants from defamation claims based on statements made in their pleadings.

Health Care

June 10, 2024, 3:32 PM

nature of claim: /